NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says she is the “only leader” fully committed to finishing the twinning of Highway 3.

PC Leader Doug Ford committed to twinning the highway during a campaign stop in Kingsville last week.

“We’ve heard stories of parents telling their children not to drive on the two-lane portion of this road,” said Horwath. “Lives are being lost, enough is enough.”

Horwath says Ford has waffled on whether he would complete the twinning.

“Doug Ford’s scheme to cut $6 billion across the board to pay for a big tax giveaway to the richest people in Ontario will hurt,” Horwath said. “It’ll hurt health care, it’ll shut down rural schools and it’ll mean projects like twinning Bruce Crozier Way is out of the question.”

Ford said last week "I'm committed to 100 per cent, once we sit down with the community I just want to consult with them first."

Essex Liberal candidate Kate Festeryga says she supports twinning the highway and notes the Liberal's plan to widen the road as part of the 2017 to 2021 southern highways fund.

Horwath also talked about the NDP platform on dental care during a stop in Windsor earlier Wednesday. Other topics included the location of the new mega hospital. She said it needs to be decided at the local level.

There’s just over a week to go before Ontarians vote.The three major parties have traded barbs over candidates and policies throughout the campaign for the June 7 election.

“Highway 3 needs to be twinned now.” @AndreaHorwath talking safety concerns on Highway 3. @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/wpTk1UTsmb — Stefanie Masotti (@SMasottiCTV) May 30, 2018

With files from The Canadian Press.