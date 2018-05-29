

CTV Windsor





Eight days away from the provincial election, and Ontario's NDP leader is making stops in Southwestern Ontario.

Speaking to supporters at Mamma Maria's in Chatham Tuesday night, Andrea Horwath said an NDP government will be change for the better.

Earlier in the day, Horwath announced New Democrats would introduce three-weeks vacation to workers, after one year of work with the same employer.

"A lot of people don't necessarily keep the same job for five years. There's contract work, part-time work, casual work, and many times people don't get to five years with the same employer" Horwath said.

The provincial leader for the New Democrats will continue her Southwestern Ontario tour Wednesday morning, when she will make an announcement in Windsor before making a noon-hour stop in Leamington.

Horwath on Tuesday suggested there would be an announcement with regards to concrete median barriers along Highway 401.

Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford is also scheduled to be in Windsor on Thursday for a rally with local party supporters.

Ford is being criticized because he has yet to present a full-costed platform for his party despite repeated calls from his opponents to show his plan for the province.

Ford said he has already presented his plan through policy announcements in recent weeks, but none of those announcements explain exactly where the money will come from.

Ford has consistently said he will trim four per cent of the budget without cutting any jobs.

The Tories, who had a hefty lead in the polls going into the campaign, are now competing with the NDP for first place.