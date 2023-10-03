Windsor

    • Home sales drop, average sales price increases in Windsor-Essex

    House for sale - DE crop

    The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors’ (WECAR) monthly report indicates that home sales were down across the region last month.

    Sales decreased 15.95 per cent across Windsor-Essex in September. There were 353 houses that sold last month, compared to the 420 homes sold this time last year.

    The average sales price was up 3.05 per cent compared to the same time last year. The average sale price of a home in September was $536,927 while the average home price was at $521,036 in September 2022.

    The number of available listings increased 6.26 per cent from the 894 in September 2022 to the 950 homes listed for sale in September 2023.

    Year-to-date sales are also down 18.52 per cent with 3,925 homes sold so far this year, compared to the 4817 sold at this time last year.

    The average price of a home has dropped 11.37 per cent year to date, from $636,840 to $564,454.

