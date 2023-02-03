Home sales down 47 per cent in Windsor-Essex

Home prices and sales are down again in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors (WECAR) says sales dropped 46.7 per cent in January, compared to December. There were 244 properties sold last month.

It’s the 11th straight month the region has reported a drop in sales. The last time there was an increase in sales in Windsor-Essex was February of 2022.

The average sale price also decreased 19.9 per cent to $516,117 in January. The average sale price was $636,422 in the same time period in 2022.

The number of new listings increased 8.9 per cent to 598 las month. At the time of the report, there were 977 available listings.