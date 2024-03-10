WINDSOR
Windsor

    Home Hardware employees assaulted after trying to stop theft: CKPS

    Home Hardware on Keil Drive in Chatham, Ont. (Source: Google Maps) Home Hardware on Keil Drive in Chatham, Ont. (Source: Google Maps)
    Chatham-Kent police say hardware store employees were assaulted after attempting to stop a man from stealing items.

    On Friday around 3 p.m., a man entered Home Hardware on Keil Drive Chatham, allegedly stealing $120 worth of items.

    Upon exiting the store, police say he was apprehended by the store manager and employees, at which time he assaulted them.

    The 30-year-old Chatham man was arrested by police moments later for the theft charges and held for a bail hearing.

