Home Hardware added to potential COVID-19 exposure list

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has added a local hardware store to the list of potential public COVID-19 exposures.

The Windsor Home Hardware Building Centre at 700 Tecumseh Rd. W is the latest location on the list.

The dates for possible exposure are:

Monday, Nov. 22 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

WECHU asks anyone who visited the store on the identified date to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure. If symptoms develop, get tested immediately.