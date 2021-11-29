Home Hardware added to potential COVID-19 exposure list
The Windsor Home Hardware Building Centre at 700 Tecumseh Rd. W in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Google Maps)
Windsor, Ont. -
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has added a local hardware store to the list of potential public COVID-19 exposures.
The Windsor Home Hardware Building Centre at 700 Tecumseh Rd. W is the latest location on the list.
The dates for possible exposure are:
- Monday, Nov. 22 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
WECHU asks anyone who visited the store on the identified date to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure. If symptoms develop, get tested immediately.