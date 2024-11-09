WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Holy Names high school prepares for Remembrance Day

    Share

    Holy Names Catholic High School has set up crosses on its front lawn for Remembrance Day.

    It's part of a planned presentation on Monday.

    Student carter fox used the experience to learn more about his two great grandfathers who served in the Second World War.

    “Me and my father, we had a good conversation about it, and I knew that one of [my grandfathers] died, unfortunately … He was actually 15 and he went in when he was 16. So, I mean, he like sacrificed himself because he wanted to protect the country so I think that's really honorable. And it's like important to remember those people,” said student Carter Fox.

