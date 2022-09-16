Holy Names high school cleared by police after bomb threat investigation

Windsor police say Holy Names Catholic High School has been cleared after a bomb threat investigation.

Officers were called to the school at 1400 Northwood Street at 11:09 a.m. on Friday.

Around 2 p.m., police say staff and students were able to return to the school. The roads in the area have been reopened.

Holy Names Catholic High School has been cleared by police. Staff and students are now able to return to the school. Roads in the area are reopened. The investigation into the threat is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact police. — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) September 16, 2022

WECDSB spokesperson Steven Fields said police conducted a thorough search of the building.

“After consulting with the Windsor Police Service, we have decided to allow staff and students to re-enter the building, retrieve their personal belongings, and be dismissed for the remainder of the day,” said Fields.

Students who must remain at the building to wait for transportation will be asked to go to the cafeteria where they will be supervised by school staff. Those students with special needs will be supervised until their transportation arrives at usual pick-up times.

“We want to assure parents that the safety of our students and staff is our most important priority, and throughout the course of the day, we have done our absolute best to take care of them, and to keep you informed about the situation,” said Fields.

Fields said they provided students with water and snacks, and two Transit Windsor buses were brought in to provide shelter for those students who required it.

A voice message was sent to parents about the current plans for re-entry.

Officers say the investigation into the threat is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact police.