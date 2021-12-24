Hockey for Hospice tournament has new date
More than 100 hockey teams are participating in a tournament to raise money for The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)
The Hockey for Hospice tournament has a new date. It will be back on the ice in February after recently being postponed.
The 25th annual event was pushed back due to new restrictions from the Ontario government.
The new tournament dates fall on Family Day weekend, February 19 to 21, 2022.
At last call officials say there was just over 100 teams registered. The hope is the tournament will attract about 130 teams.