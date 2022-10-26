Highway 401 westbound lanes reopen in Lakeshore after multiple-vehicle crash

Essex County OPP have reopened westbound lanes of the Highway 401 after a multiple-vehicle crash in Lakeshore.

Police say 401 westbound lanes just west of Puce Road at (Exit 28) were blocked after OPP, Lakeshore Fire and Essex-Windsor EMS responded to the scene Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to Highway 401 westbound just west of Puce Road for a crash on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Crews could be seen extracting a person from one of the vehicles. Police say injuries are non-life-threatening.

***UPDATE*** as of 8:14 a.m.

ALL WESTBOUND LANES CLOSED

TRAFFIC BEING DIVERTED OFF THE 401 AT PUCE ROAD. ^sd https://t.co/5wSwtq3dVM — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) October 26, 2022

Police say traffic was backing up in the area.

More details coming.