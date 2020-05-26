Highway 401 westbound lanes closed after crash in Chatham-Kent
Published Tuesday, May 26, 2020 9:55AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, May 26, 2020 12:10PM EDT
A Chatham-Kent OPP cruiser on Highway 401 in Chatham, Ont., on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Police have closed the westbound lanes on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent after a collision.
Chatham-Kent OPP closed the westbound lanes at Kent Bridge Tuesday morning.
Police say there were no serious injuries in the crash.
The left eastbound lane was also closed, but has since reopened.