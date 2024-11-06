Highway 401 traffic stop leads to impaired charges

A 33-year-old Wallaceburg driver is facing impaired driving charges after a traffic stop on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

A member of the Chatham Detachment of Elgin OPP stopped a passenger vehicle in the westbound lanes of the 401 near Duart Road at 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday.

The driver was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Chatham-Kent Police Service for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, the Wallaceburg man was charged with:

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Speeding 1 - 49Km/h over posted limit

A 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a seven-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Chatham on Nov. 25.

The OPP remind drivers and members of the public to report impaired drivers and dangerous driving behaviours. Your call could save a life, please dial 9-1-1 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.