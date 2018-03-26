Highway 401 reopens after issue with downed power lines
A power line hangs down on Highway 401 on Monday, March 26, 2018. (Courtesy OPP)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, March 26, 2018 7:50AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 26, 2018 4:20PM EDT
A portion of Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent was closed for about six hours because of downed hydro lines.
Police closed the highway in both directions on Monday morning.
The westbound 401 was closed at Highway 40 while the eastbound lanes are closed at Bloomfield Road.
The highway was reopened Monday afternoon.