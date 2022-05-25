Highway 401 off ramp in Lakeshore reopens after being blocked by commercial vehicle

Essex County OPP were warning drivers of a temporary Highway 401 off-ramp blockage in Lakeshore, but it has since reopened.

Police posted on social media Wednesday morning that the 401 eastbound off ramp to Puce Road is blocked by a commercial motor vehicle.

Please use caution #EssexCtyOPP

Off ramp partially blocked



401 East Bound Off ramp to Puce Road in the @TweetLakeshore Is blocked by a commercial motor vehicle. Waiting for a tow to clear the road. ^sd pic.twitter.com/N6MyuRidF8 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) May 25, 2022

They were waiting for a tow to clear the road.

Police say it reopened around 10 a.m.