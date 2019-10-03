CHATHAM -- All lanes of the eastbound 401 are now clear in Chatham-Kent following a collision early Thursday.

Provincial police reported the closure around 5:45 a.m. The crash involved a tractor trailer with a fuel spill.

The Ministry of Environment is expected to assess the spill. No injuries, 1 tractor and trailer unit involved.

OPP say there were no injuries and Chatham-Kent EMS say they assessed, treated, and transported one patient with minor injuries.

The 401 eastbound was closed between Bloomfield Road and Highway 40, but has since been reopened.

Meanwhile, a second crash on the 401 near London was also causing delays Thursday morning.

OPP say two lanes of the 401 Westbound were blocked at Westchester Bourne due to the collision.