Highway 401 lanes reopen after tractor trailer crash in Chatham-Kent
A tractor trailer crashed into the cement barrier in Chatham-Kent, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (Source: OPP)
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 6:21AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 3, 2019 11:14AM EDT
CHATHAM -- All lanes of the eastbound 401 are now clear in Chatham-Kent following a collision early Thursday.
Provincial police reported the closure around 5:45 a.m. The crash involved a tractor trailer with a fuel spill.
The Ministry of Environment is expected to assess the spill. No injuries, 1 tractor and trailer unit involved.
OPP say there were no injuries and Chatham-Kent EMS say they assessed, treated, and transported one patient with minor injuries.
The 401 eastbound was closed between Bloomfield Road and Highway 40, but has since been reopened.
Meanwhile, a second crash on the 401 near London was also causing delays Thursday morning.
OPP say two lanes of the 401 Westbound were blocked at Westchester Bourne due to the collision.