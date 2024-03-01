Highway 401 and E.C. Row speed blitzes result in 77 tickets

A joint speed enforcement project on Highway 401 and E.C. Row lead to 77 enforcement actions.

The Windsor Police Service Traffic Enforcement Unit teamed up with LaSalle Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police - West Region to conduct the speed blitzes.

Officers issued 77 enforcement infractions in the areas of Highway 401 at Puce Road and E.C. Row Expressway at Central Avenue.

The highest speed recorded was 149 kilometres per hour in a 100 km/h zone.