The widow of longtime local Liberal MP Herb Gray is being named to the Order of Canada.

Sharon Sholzberg-Gray is being recognized for her leadership in health care, notably her advocacy for access to publicly funded and accessible health care services for all Canadians.

Sholzberg-Gray is a lawyer and health policy advocate, and was the CEO of various national non-profit associations for 25 years in the health and social policy sectors.

Among the other honourees announced Friday by Governor General Julie Payette are longtime Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels, who is being promoted to the Companions of the Order of Canada, the highest level of the order.

Also being made a Companion is astronaut Roberta Bondar.

Established in 1967, the Order of Canada honours citizens for outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation.

Since its creation, more than 6,000 people have been recognized.