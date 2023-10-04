Height restricted on proposed east end development

It's back to the drawing board for a development in Windsor's east end with respect to a prospective build site.

The city's Heritage Standing Committee was asked to approve a proposed multi-dwelling residential complex on property west of Banwell Drive between Firgrove Drive and McHugh Street.

Committee members gave the green light to the rezoning but turned down a request for a height increase to 35 metres for the tallest proposed building.

The developer of the project wants to erect four residential buildings in all, ranging in size from six stories to 10.

Area neighbours voiced their concerns about expected increased traffic and the shadow cast from the taller buildings over houses in the neighbourhood.

In the end, the committee decided to cap the building’s height at 30 metres.

Ward 9 Coun. Kieran McKenzie whose region welcomes the proposal — especially in light of the demand for housing in Windsor-Essex.

"It's exciting, it's the right development in the right place at the right time,” said McKenzie.

“We need the housing. We need it desperately in our community, across all the different points in the market."