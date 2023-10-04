Windsor

    • Height restricted on proposed east end development

    Proposed site for a new housing development west of Banwell Drive between Firgrove Drive and McHugh Street in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) Proposed site for a new housing development west of Banwell Drive between Firgrove Drive and McHugh Street in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

    It's back to the drawing board for a development in Windsor's east end with respect to a prospective build site.

    The city's Heritage Standing Committee was asked to approve a proposed multi-dwelling residential complex on property west of Banwell Drive between Firgrove Drive and McHugh Street.

    Committee members gave the green light to the rezoning but turned down a request for a height increase to 35 metres for the tallest proposed building.

    The developer of the project wants to erect four residential buildings in all, ranging in size from six stories to 10.

    Area neighbours voiced their concerns about expected increased traffic and the shadow cast from the taller buildings over houses in the neighbourhood.

    In the end, the committee decided to cap the building’s height at 30 metres.

    Ward 9 Coun. Kieran McKenzie whose region welcomes the proposal — especially in light of the demand for housing in Windsor-Essex.

    "It's exciting, it's the right development in the right place at the right time,” said McKenzie.

    “We need the housing. We need it desperately in our community, across all the different points in the market." 

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada-India tensions: How we got here and what's at stake

    In the past month, Canada has accused the Indian government of being involved in a murder on Canadian soil and India has ordered Canada to remove most of its diplomats from the country. Here's how the two countries got to this point, as well as what's at stake if tensions don't ease.

    Rideau Hall apologizes for honouring Nazi veteran, Trudeau 'carefully' considering unsealing records

    Rideau Hall is apologizing for the historic appointment of a man who fought for a Nazi unit in the Second World War, to the Order of Canada. Now, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon's office says it is examining two subsequent medals granted in the last two decades. This, as Jewish advocacy groups say the recent and resurfacing recognitions further make their case for the need to unseal Holocaust-related records.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    • Condo sales drop in Ottawa

      A report from Re/Max says condominium sales fell in all but two of Canada's seven largest markets compared to last year. The latest numbers from the Ottawa Real Estate Board indicate condo sales are down 16.1 per cent.

    • Ottawa school bus authority appoints interim operations manager

      The organization that oversees school bus service for tens of thousands of students in Ottawa has appointed an interim manager, as the Ontario NDP call on the Ontario government to expedite the approval of medical reports for potential bus drivers to fill the driver shortage in Ottawa.

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News