Mother Nature is bringing the extreme heat to Windsor-Essex this summer.

Environment Canada has issued another heat warning for the entire region, including Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The forecaster says warm and very humid weather Wednesday will be followed by more significant heat beginning Thursday.

Temperatures today will approach the thirty degree mark with humidex values in the 35 to 40 Celsius range.

A few showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected, which will add to the humidity.

The heat will increase Thursday with temperatures reaching the low thirties, then become significant Friday and Saturday with afternoon temperatures easily reaching the mid thirties and humidex values in the mid-forties.

Environment Canada says these sizzling temperatures will represent the highest temperatures so far this year.

A cooler and less humid air mass is forecast to arrive in the wake of a weak cold front by Monday night or Tuesday of next week.

Extreme heat affects everyone.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.