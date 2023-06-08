Hazy days continue in Windsor-Essex, air quality statement in effect

The air quality statement remans in effect for Windsor-Essex and all of southern Ontario.

According to Environment Canada, smoke plumes from forest fires in Quebec and northeastern Ontario have resulted in deteriorated air quality and poor air quality will persist into the weekend.

Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can also fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Thursday: Widespread smoke. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 23. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday Night: Widespread smoke. Low 11.

Friday: Widespread smoke. High 25. UV index 8 or very high.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 20.

Monday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 20.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25.