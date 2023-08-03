‘Hateful words,’ swastikas drawn on Chatham school park equipment

Chatham-Kent police are looking for the public’s help in an ongoing mischief investigation after a playground was vandalized with ‘hateful words’ and swastikas.

Police say the offensive symbols and hateful words were drawn on park equipment at McNaughton Avenue Public School in Chatham.

Residents are urged to immediately report this type of vandalism to the property owners and the police.

“It is crucial that these incidents are reported promptly so that we can conduct an effective and efficient investigation and the graffiti can be cleaned up quickly to prevent any further negative impact on others,” police said in a news release.

Police say anyone who witnesses such acts can report them through the Chatham-Kent Victim Services Hate reporting tool online.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigating officer, Constable Hannah Roesch, at hannahr@chatham-kent.ca or by calling 519-436-6600. Alternatively, anyone with information can also submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).