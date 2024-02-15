Handgun and $12,000 in drugs seized on Banwell Road

Windsor police have arrested one person and seized $12, 245 in drugs and a handgun after an investigation in the east end.

The Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) arrested an individual suspected of trafficking drugs between Windsor and Toronto.

The suspect was apprehended at a unit in the 1600 block of Banwell Road. Incident to the arrest, officers located 0.5 grams of fentanyl powder and 30 oxycodone tablets in the suspect’s possession.

Following the arrest, officers executed a search warrant at the Banwell Road residence.

Officers seized 239 grams of MDMA, 15.9 grams of fentanyl, and 57.3 grams of crack cocaine. Officers also recovered a loaded handgun, three digital scales, and drug packaging material.

A 28-year-old has been charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (x4)

5 weapons offences

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.