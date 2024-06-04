'Gut wrenching feeling': Windsor homeowner realizes his interest rate could double
More than two million Canadians will renew their mortgages over the next year-and-a-half. CTV News asked more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada how to get the best mortgage deal. This is what we found.
Homeowners riding the wave of low-cost mortgages are set to come crashing into a reality of higher rates as millions of terms come due for renewal over the next few years in Canada.
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) reports roughly 2.2 million mortgages will come up for renewal in 2024 and 2025, while a Royal LePage report released in Oct. 2023 indicates 3.4 million Canadians have a mortgage set to renew by March 2025.
“I kind of had a bit of that gut wrenching feeling,” said Tom McCormick, a homeowner and budding real estate investor in Windsor, upon realizing his interest rate was likely to double.
McCormick bought his first home in 2020 and converted the single-family house into a duplex.
“It was pretty rough,” said McCormick, recounting the renovations he undertook. “There was structure work that had to be done. The exterior needed to have a whole face lift. The porch was dilapidated.”
McCormick secured a mortgage with an interest rate less than 2 per cent. When he renews this fall, he is likely looking at a much higher rate.
And that could add up to $1,500 more to his monthly payment, by his own calculation.
In his situation, that is likely to trickle down to his tenants.
“I’ll probably only raise about a hundred dollars or so, just to make sure it takes care of all the utilities,” said McCormick.
Rising mortgage costs
Paying for a mortgage in Windsor has gotten more expensive on average over the last two years.
CMCH data show the average monthly mortgage spend at the beginning of 2019 was roughly $1,100. Since, it has climbed to more than $1,800 a month as of 2024.
That’s in lockstep with the Bank of Canada key lending rate, which has climbed from 1 per cent in April 2022 to 5 per cent today.
Navigating the mortgage market
Bekim Merdita, the executive vice president of Rocket Mortgage, calls the number of renewals the “largest in Canadian history” and stresses it requires proper planning from mortgage holders – not panic – to navigate the turbulent waters.
“I think the biggest thing that most people are trying to do right now is understand what the level of payment shock is going to be on their mortgage,” said Merdita, in an interview with CTV News from the company’s location in downtown Windsor.
While delinquency rates have begun to trend upward over the past couple of years, Merdita points to “extremely low” default rates as a sign of market strength and confidence in Canadians’ track record of paying the mortgage.
“Canadians love their homes and Canadians want to stay in their homes,” said Merdita. “If you think about it from a planning perspective, it’s one cycle of interest rate inside of a 25-year or a 30-year mortgage amortization and most people can afford it if they plan properly.”
For mortgage brokers like Sasha Syed of Mortgage Suite in Windsor, those in line for a renewal need to start mortgage shopping six months to a year out from their renewal date to secure the best mortgage product.
“A lot of my calls right now are out to people who are out for renewal in 2025 and just letting them know it’s important to get ahead of it,” said Syed.
For those unable to qualify for a traditional mortgage through a bank or credit union, private lenders fill the gap – often at a higher cost tied to higher risk.
Syed points to this cohort of mortgage holders as a group in need of careful financial scrutiny.
“A lot of stuff I’ve seen is people calling in that they need to get out of a private mortgage,” said Syed.
The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) calls the products “short-term” solutions that may be getting even more expensive upon renewal amid higher rates.
FEATURE REPORT 'Harder than anything': Ontario family's mortgage payments to increase by more than $2,000
Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal
Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.
9-year-old boy dies after being pulled from water at Ottawa's Britannia Beach
A nine-year-old boy died in hospital after being pulled from the Ottawa River at Britannia Beach.
12-hour days, burnout and lower wages: Ontario nurse says staff shortage getting worse
An Ontario nurse who's worked in the health-care field for more than 15 years says the staffing levels have never been as bad as they are now.
Policies, procedures often broken in awarding contracts to under-fire consulting firm: auditor general
Canada's auditor general is blasting federal government departments and agencies for disregarding their own procurement policies and failing to manage risks relating to contracts awarded to McKinsey and Company.
Ippei Mizuhara, ex-interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani, pleads guilty in sports betting case
The former interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani pleaded guilty to bank and tax fraud on Tuesday and admitted to stealing nearly US$17 million from the Japanese baseball player to pay off sports betting debts.
How to spot a toxic workplace before accepting a job offer
The excitement of starting a new job can quickly subside once signs emerge that the workplace culture is toxic.
A 74-year-old in hospice care was declared dead, a sheriff's official said. Hours later, something truly astonishing happened
Constance Glantz had been in a nursing home. In hospice care. She was 74. She was declared dead. Then, she started to breath.
Inside Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now
So far this year there have been 905 homes that sold that were priced above $1M, a 54 per cent gain over last year.
Airline loses Ontario woman's suitcase, doesn't offer compensation for 3 months
An Ontario woman who took a trip to Mexico in February said the airline lost her luggage on the flight home and didn’t compensate her for three months.
Fixed or variable mortgage rate: Local brokers weigh in on which you should choose
More than two million Canadians will renew their mortgages over the next year-and-a-half. CTV News asked more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada how to get the best mortgage deal. This is what we found.
Community digging in its heels as deadline passes to save Durham's inpatient beds
Durham's inpatient beds are gone — all 10 of them have been moved to neighbouring hospitals, as of Monday.
Series of break-ins at Barrie waterfront condo complex under investigation
Police are investigating a series of break-ins at a waterfront condo complex in downtown Barrie that took place over the weekend.
-
FEATURE REPORT Variable to Fixed: Simcoe County mortgage brokers advice in an unstable market
Mortgage brokers across Simcoe County have shifted their advice, recommending fixed versus variable mortgage rates, as high prices rival those in the Greater Toronto Area, and the region experiences unprecedented growth.
FEATURE REPORT 'Harder than anything': Ontario family's mortgage payments to increase by more than $2,000
An Ontario mother said her mortgage payments are about to practically double – translating to more than $2,000 extra per month if interest rates don’t dip on Wednesday – and it’s 'harder than anything' she’s ever faced.
-
FEATURE REPORT Northern Ontario: How to find the best mortgage renewal rate
More than two million Canadians will renew their mortgages over the next year-and-a-half. CTV News asked more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada how to get the best mortgage deal. This is what we found.
Fire destroys First Nation’s community centre in northern Ont.
Firefighters on Manitoulin Island were called early Tuesday morning to battle a fire in Sheguiandah First Nation on Manitoulin Island.
-
FEATURE REPORT Northern Ontario: How to find the best mortgage renewal rate
More than two million Canadians will renew their mortgages over the next year-and-a-half. CTV News asked more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada how to get the best mortgage deal. This is what we found.
9-year-old boy dies after being pulled from water at Ottawa's Britannia Beach
A nine-year-old boy died in hospital after being pulled from the Ottawa River at Britannia Beach.
-
FEATURE REPORT What should you do in Ottawa to get the best mortgage?
More than two million Canadians will renew their mortgages over the next year-and-a-half. CTV News asked more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada how to get the best mortgage deal. This is what we found.
FEATURE REPORT 'Harder than anything': Ontario family's mortgage payments to increase by more than $2,000
An Ontario mother said her mortgage payments are about to practically double – translating to more than $2,000 extra per month if interest rates don’t dip on Wednesday – and it’s 'harder than anything' she’s ever faced.
-
Insurance claims for Toronto auto thefts up 561 per cent since 2018 as claims in Ontario surpass $1 billion
Insurance claims due to auto theft have skyrocketed in the Greater Toronto Area and across Ontario over the past few years, new data from the Insurance Bureau of Canada (ICB) shows.
Woman, 67, arrested in connection with Robert Miller sex-assault investigation
Montreal police arrested a woman in connection with the sex-assault investigation into billionaire Robert Miller.
-
Heading to downtown Montreal for the Grand Prix? You might want to leave your car at home
The Formula One Grand Prix is kicking off in Montreal, and city officials are asking anyone thinking of heading downtown this weekend to leave their car at home.
-
Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal
Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.
FEATURE REPORT As millions of mortgages come up for renewal, how can you save money? Winnipeg brokers weigh in
As mortgage renewals surge across the country, CTV News Winnipeg asked several mortgage brokers in Winnipeg what residents should consider when refinancing a mortgage.
McDavid keeps his cool while being mobbed by fans during a beer run
Connor McDavid does his own beer runs. He's just like us. The only difference is that he's mobbed by fans when he's loading the beers in his trunk.
-
DEVELOPING Driver of stolen car killed in Tuesday morning crash in north Edmonton
One person was killed in a crash near Londonderry Mall and M.E. LaZerte School early Tuesday morning.
-
FEATURE REPORT 'Get a second opinion': Edmonton mortgage brokers offer advice amid rising tide of renewals
More than two million Canadians will have to renew their mortgages in the next couple years and many will face a steep rise in their payments.
FEATURE REPORT Calgarians up for mortgage renewal brace for looming BoC interest rate decision
While the hope of an impending interest rate cut from the Bank of Canada on Wednesday could ease the blow for Calgary mortgage borrowers, a higher rate awaits the vast majority of those with a fixed rate who are soon to renew their agreement.
-
Inside Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now
So far this year there have been 905 homes that sold that were priced above $1M, a 54 per cent gain over last year.
-
FEATURE REPORT Renewing your mortgage? Here's what brokers in Regina and across Canada recommend
Those paying off a mortgage in Regina surely know the pain of increasing interest rates – with the Queen City ranking high above the national average in several metrics.
-
B.C. company that screens tenants for landlords under investigation by privacy watchdogs
A British Columbia company that performs background checks for landlords who are looking to screen potential tenants is coming under scrutiny from provincial and federal privacy watchdogs.
-
Vancouver home sales fall nearly 20 per cent in May as inventory continues to climb
Greater Vancouver's real estate board says the number of homes that changed hands in May fell 19.9 per cent from the previous year as more new properties continued to hit the market.
-
B.C. company that screens tenants for landlords under investigation by privacy watchdogs
A British Columbia company that performs background checks for landlords who are looking to screen potential tenants is coming under scrutiny from provincial and federal privacy watchdogs.
-
B.C. organ donor project aims to reduce kidney rejection with better matches
Researchers in British Columbia have set their sights on virtually eliminating organ rejection by using advanced genetic testing to better match patients with kidney donors.
-
FEATURE REPORT Some Maritime mortgage holders anxiously await Bank of Canada interest rate announcement
Some Maritime mortgage holders are anxiously awaiting a Wednesday announcement when the Bank of Canada will provide an update on the key interest rate.
-
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
-
