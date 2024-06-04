'Gut wrenching feeling': Windsor homeowner realizes his interest rate could double

More than two million Canadians will renew their mortgages over the next year-and-a-half. CTV News asked more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada how to get the best mortgage deal. This is what we found.

Homeowners riding the wave of low-cost mortgages are set to come crashing into a reality of higher rates as millions of terms come due for renewal over the next few years in Canada.

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) reports roughly 2.2 million mortgages will come up for renewal in 2024 and 2025, while a Royal LePage report released in Oct. 2023 indicates 3.4 million Canadians have a mortgage set to renew by March 2025.

“I kind of had a bit of that gut wrenching feeling,” said Tom McCormick, a homeowner and budding real estate investor in Windsor, upon realizing his interest rate was likely to double.

McCormick bought his first home in 2020 and converted the single-family house into a duplex.

“It was pretty rough,” said McCormick, recounting the renovations he undertook. “There was structure work that had to be done. The exterior needed to have a whole face lift. The porch was dilapidated.”

McCormick secured a mortgage with an interest rate less than 2 per cent. When he renews this fall, he is likely looking at a much higher rate.

And that could add up to $1,500 more to his monthly payment, by his own calculation.

In his situation, that is likely to trickle down to his tenants.

“I’ll probably only raise about a hundred dollars or so, just to make sure it takes care of all the utilities,” said McCormick.

Rising mortgage costs

Paying for a mortgage in Windsor has gotten more expensive on average over the last two years.

CMCH data show the average monthly mortgage spend at the beginning of 2019 was roughly $1,100. Since, it has climbed to more than $1,800 a month as of 2024.

That’s in lockstep with the Bank of Canada key lending rate, which has climbed from 1 per cent in April 2022 to 5 per cent today.

Navigating the mortgage market

Bekim Merdita, the executive vice president of Rocket Mortgage, calls the number of renewals the “largest in Canadian history” and stresses it requires proper planning from mortgage holders – not panic – to navigate the turbulent waters.

“I think the biggest thing that most people are trying to do right now is understand what the level of payment shock is going to be on their mortgage,” said Merdita, in an interview with CTV News from the company’s location in downtown Windsor.

While delinquency rates have begun to trend upward over the past couple of years, Merdita points to “extremely low” default rates as a sign of market strength and confidence in Canadians’ track record of paying the mortgage.

“Canadians love their homes and Canadians want to stay in their homes,” said Merdita. “If you think about it from a planning perspective, it’s one cycle of interest rate inside of a 25-year or a 30-year mortgage amortization and most people can afford it if they plan properly.”

For mortgage brokers like Sasha Syed of Mortgage Suite in Windsor, those in line for a renewal need to start mortgage shopping six months to a year out from their renewal date to secure the best mortgage product.

“A lot of my calls right now are out to people who are out for renewal in 2025 and just letting them know it’s important to get ahead of it,” said Syed.

For those unable to qualify for a traditional mortgage through a bank or credit union, private lenders fill the gap – often at a higher cost tied to higher risk.

Syed points to this cohort of mortgage holders as a group in need of careful financial scrutiny.

“A lot of stuff I’ve seen is people calling in that they need to get out of a private mortgage,” said Syed.

The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) calls the products “short-term” solutions that may be getting even more expensive upon renewal amid higher rates.