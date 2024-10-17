Government investing in managing invasive species in Leamington

The provincial government has put forth $500,000 to manage and prevent the spread of an invasive plant species found in Leamington.

Hydrilla was first found in the Hillman Marsh Conservation area in September. Ontario is also working to manage an invasive species found in Lake Simcoe, near Barrie.

“Our government is acting quickly to prevent the spread of an invasive species in Leamington,” said Trevor Jones, Member of Provincial Parliament for Chatham-Kent-Leamington.

“A quick response will prevent the spread of invasive species, which degrades water quality and harms natural habitats.”

The funding will be given to the Invasive Species Centre, where they can create a quick response.

“With the recent findings of hydrilla and water soldier in Ontario, it’s more important than ever for us to take immediate action against these aggressive aquatic invasive plants,” said Graydon Smith, minister of natural resources.

“This funding will support the Invasive Species Centre and local partners in quickly responding to these threats and protecting our natural environment and biodiversity in Ontario.”

The $500,000 is on top of the $16 million invested by the province to help municipalities, conservation authorities and Indigenous communities stop invasive species from spreading.