Gordie Howe International Bridge opening delayed
The opening of the Gordie Howe Bridge will be delayed with the new new completion date expected to be September 2025.
The $5.7 billion (CDN) project was originally scheduled for completion in November 2024 with opening anticipated by the end of the year.
According to a release, the project, like many others, experienced unprecedented disruptions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“After a three-year pandemic and considering the size and complexity of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project, our project team is pleased that the impact to the construction schedule is limited to only 10 months beyond the original contracted completion date and that we could agree on a reasonable adjustment to the contract value," said Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority CEO Charl van Niekerk. "With safety as our top priority, we will continue to work together to deliver this much needed infrastructure to the thousands of eager travellers ready to cross North America’s longest cable-stayed bridge.”
With the delay comes an increase in the overall contract that will be shared between the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) and Bridging North America — agreeing to amend the contract to include the new September 2025 construction completion date, new measures to ensure this date is achieved, and an updated overall contract value of $6.4 billion (CDN).
The WDBA says it has also budgeted for a one-year extension of the Gordie Howe International Bridge Community Benefits Plan with $3 million (CDN) to be divided equally between Canada and the U.S.
The additoinal money is expended to be handed out over the 2025-2026 fiscal year to residents and business owners in Sandwich/west Windsor and Delray/Southwest Detroit.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'The Liberal government needs to lead again': What the Green party is hoping for in 2024
As the 2024 political season gets underway, the federal Green party is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to prioritize a trio of objectives in the year ahead: affordability, federal-provincial collaboration, and international peace.
DEVELOPING Multiple victims shot at high school in Perry, Iowa. The shooter is dead, law enforcement official says
Police multiple people have been shot at an Iowa high school and the threat is over but gave no other details.
Islamic State claims responsibility for attacks that killed nearly 100 people in Iran
Islamic State claimed responsibility on Thursday for two explosions that killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores at a ceremony in Iran to commemorate commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a U.S. drone in 2020.
Woman dead after Thunder Bay police don't respond to domestic disturbance call: SIU
Ontario's police watchdog says a 21-year-old woman was found dead in a Thunder Bay home after officers did not respond to a 911 domestic disturbance call.
Canadians 'deeply alarmed' by speeding in residential neighbourhoods: CAA
A new poll by the CAA suggests many Canadians are worried about speeding in residential neighbourhoods, but that doesn't mean they're slowing down.
Putin speeds up a citizenship path for foreigners who enlist in the Russian military
President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a decree that speeds up a path to Russian citizenship for foreigners who enlist in the country's military amid the 22-month-old war in Ukraine.
Trump business got at least US$7.8 mln in foreign payments during presidency: report
Businesses tied to former Republican U.S. President Donald Trump received at least US$7.8 million in foreign payments from 20 countries during his four years in the White House, Democratic congressional investigators said Thursday.
A major storm sweeping the U.S. is expected to bring heavy rain, snow to the East Coast this weekend
A winter weather system moving through the U.S. is expected to wallop the East Coast this weekend with a mix of snow and freezing rain from the southern Appalachians to the Northeast -- although it's too early to say exactly which areas will get what kind of precipitation and how much.
Exploding toilet at a Dunkin' store in Florida left a customer filthy and injured, lawsuit claims
A customer has filed a negligence lawsuit against Dunkin', claiming he was injured by an exploding toilet at one of the coffee chain's locations in central Florida.
Kitchener
-
WATCH
WATCH Video shows smash and grab at Stratford jewelry store
Stratford police have released video of a smash and grab robbery at a Stratford jewelry store as they continue to search for the people responsible.
-
Cambridge, Ont. teen charged with stealing 10 vehicles
Police say he was using reprogramming technology – which has replaced relay theft as the preferred method thieves use to take vehicles, according to officials.
-
Four pedestrians struck at Cambridge intersection
Police say four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle at a Cambridge intersection on Wednesday night.
London
-
WATCH
WATCH Video shows smash and grab at Stratford jewelry store
Stratford police have released video of a smash and grab robbery at a Stratford jewelry store as they continue to search for the people responsible.
-
Sentencing hearing underway for man convicted of murdering four members of London, Ont. Muslim family
Sentencing hearing begins for man convicted of murdering members of London, Ont. Muslim family
-
No charges laid fater Port Stanley theft investigation
Around 11:35 a.m. on Sept. 17, police said a person entered a business on Main Street in Port Stanley and took jewellery valued at $150.
Barrie
-
$10,000 lost to 'distraction theft' scam in Midland, Ont.
Southern Georgian Bay OPP received a complaint that two men had approached a woman in the parking lot of a Midland business about an issue with her vehicle’s tires.
-
'This is not acceptable,' Driver with no licence found with cannabis, open liquor in vehicle: OPP
Provincial police are frustrated and say enough is enough after "too many arrests already this year for impaired driving," after an Orangeville resident was charged with being impaired following a collision.
-
Lucky Orillia woman buys winning ticket moments before the draw
Louise Wilkinson bought her tickets to the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH) 50/50 raffle half an hour before the draw on December 28.
Northern Ontario
-
Woman dead after Thunder Bay police don't respond to domestic disturbance call: SIU
Ontario's police watchdog says a 21-year-old woman was found dead in a Thunder Bay home after officers did not respond to a 911 domestic disturbance call.
-
Northern Ont. attacker throws bleach in victim’s eyes
A victim had to be treated in hospital after an unknown assailant threw bleach into their eyes early in the morning Jan. 3 in Hearst, Ont.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Multiple victims shot at high school in Perry, Iowa. The shooter is dead, law enforcement official says
Police multiple people have been shot at an Iowa high school and the threat is over but gave no other details.
Ottawa
-
Photo radar camera in the Glebe issues 2,100 tickets in the first month
Statistics show the photo radar camera on First Avenue near Glebe Collegiate Institute issued 2,175 tickets for speeding in November.
-
Truck pushes another driver into oncoming lane in Gatineau, police looking for suspect
Police in Gatineau are asking people to help them identify the driver of a truck involved with a hit-and-run collision along Highway 50 on Saturday.
-
Skaters seen on ice despite warnings of ice safety
Some skaters in Ottawa are still skating outside on ponds, lakes and rivers despite warnings of ice safety.
Toronto
-
Toronto men facing prosecution abroad after allegedly stealing more than $2M from U.S. government
Two men from Toronto are facing prosecution abroad after they allegedly stole more than $2 million from the U.S. government.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man, 26, dies in hospital after shooting in Mississauga
A 26-year-old man has died in hospital following a shooting in Mississauga on Wednesday evening, Peel Police say.
-
Ontario retiree's 'jaw dropped' after winning major lottery prize
An 80-year-old retiree from Hamilton, Ont. said his 'jaw dropped' when he realized he’d won big for the first time after nearly 30 years of playing the lottery.
Montreal
-
Montreal Amber Alert: Father faces abduction charge after one-year-old found safe
Quebec authorities say the father of a one-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert earlier this week was charged today with abduction.
-
Emergency rooms still overflowing across Quebec
Emergency rooms in Quebec are overflowing in all but two regions.
-
Man to undergo psych evaluation after barricading himself in Laval home
A 38-year-old man is expected to undergo a psychological evaluation after barricading himself inside a Laval apartment building.
Atlantic
-
2 N.B. men exonerated in 1983 murder after convictions were overturned
Two New Brunswick men whose 1984 murder convictions were recently overturned by the federal justice minister have been formally declared not guilty.
-
Bitter cold for Friday and the weekend; heavy snow a risk Sunday into Monday in the Maritimes
A real winter-like forecast is expected for the Maritimes over the next few days as frigid conditions into the weekend are followed by a chance at some heavy snow Sunday into Monday.
-
N.S. man dead after two-vehicle crash
A Nova Scotia man is dead after a highway collision in Elmsdale Thursday morning.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE AT 2 PM
LIVE AT 2 PM Winnipeg police to update on ‘officer-involved incident’ Thursday afternoon
The Winnipeg Police Service will speak about an officer-involved incident Thursday afternoon, the third such incident reported in a week in the city.
-
Teen stabbed during robbery at mall: Winnipeg police
A teenage boy was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after being stabbed during a robbery at a Winnipeg mall.
-
Unruly Alberta teen arrested after Air Canada flight diverted to Winnipeg: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP arrested a teen after a flight from Toronto to Calgary was diverted to Winnipeg.
Calgary
-
1 dead, 2 hurt in Brentwood home invasion, police say no risk to public
Calgary police are investigating a home invasion in a northwest community, the second such incident in less than 12 hours, and officials say one person has died.
-
Multiple people stabbed during northwest Calgary home invasion
Multiple people were stabbed during a violent home invasion in northwest Calgary Wednesday night.
-
Section of Stoney Trail closed after crash involving snow plow
A crash between a truck and a snow plow closed a section of Calgary's ring road early Thursday.
Edmonton
-
2 hurt in Anthony Henday Drive, Calgary Trail crash
Two people were hospitalized after their vehicle crashed into an overpass support on Anthony Henday Drive Thursday morning.
-
Vehicle fire spreads to greenhouse in Edmonton's Little Italy neighbourhood
Greenhouse and coffee shop Zocalo in Little Italy was damaged by fire Thursday morning.
-
U of A classes displaced after December fire at the humanities building
The Humanities Centre at the University of Alberta will be closed for the Winter 2024 semester as a result of a fire, the school has confirmed.
Vancouver
-
Lululemon founder Chip Wilson criticizes company's diversity and inclusion efforts
Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s founder has criticized the Vancouver-based apparel company's diversity efforts in a new interview.
-
B.C. school district told to pay student $5K for failing to address her anxiety
An unnamed school district in British Columbia has been ordered by the province's human rights tribunal to pay $5,000 to a student for failing to accommodate her anxiety disorder.
-
Mounties investigate 2 reported stabbings in Duncan, B.C.
Mounties are investigating after two people were reportedly stabbed last week in a pair of unrelated altercations in Duncan, B.C.