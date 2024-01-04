Gordie Howe International Bridge opening delayed

The opening of the Gordie Howe Bridge will be delayed with the new new completion date expected to be September 2025.

The $5.7 billion (CDN) project was originally scheduled for completion in November 2024 with opening anticipated by the end of the year.

According to a release, the project, like many others, experienced unprecedented disruptions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After a three-year pandemic and considering the size and complexity of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project, our project team is pleased that the impact to the construction schedule is limited to only 10 months beyond the original contracted completion date and that we could agree on a reasonable adjustment to the contract value," said Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority CEO Charl van Niekerk. "With safety as our top priority, we will continue to work together to deliver this much needed infrastructure to the thousands of eager travellers ready to cross North America’s longest cable-stayed bridge.”

With the delay comes an increase in the overall contract that will be shared between the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) and Bridging North America — agreeing to amend the contract to include the new September 2025 construction completion date, new measures to ensure this date is achieved, and an updated overall contract value of $6.4 billion (CDN).

The WDBA says it has also budgeted for a one-year extension of the Gordie Howe International Bridge Community Benefits Plan with $3 million (CDN) to be divided equally between Canada and the U.S.

The additoinal money is expended to be handed out over the 2025-2026 fiscal year to residents and business owners in Sandwich/west Windsor and Delray/Southwest Detroit.