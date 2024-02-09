Gordie Howe International Bridge joins Trans Canada Trail

The Gordie Howe International Bridge will join the Trans Canada Trail and become the first international bridge border crossing within the 28,000 km trail network.

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority and Trans Canada Trail made the announcement on Friday.

The bridge will link trail networks on both sides of the Canada-United States border, connecting the Great Lakes Waterfront Trail (part of the Trans Canada Trail) in Windsor to the Iron Belle Trail and the Great Lakes Way in Detroit.

Trail users will be able to cross the bridge and make the official border crossing via a multi-use path.

“This partnership is a significant milestone for the Trans Canada Trail. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority to provide Canadians and visitors with an interconnected and accessible international trail system,” says Eleanor McMahon, president and CEO of Trans Canada Trail. “As part of the Trans Canada Trail network, the Gordie Howe International Bridge will be a catalyst for recreation, active transportation opportunities, tourism and economic development in both border communities – and beyond.”