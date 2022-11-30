Gordie Howe Bridge project ups community support to $100,000 for West Windsor

Murals shown at the Gordie Howe International Bridge Site in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor) Murals shown at the Gordie Howe International Bridge Site in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

  • Students stage walkout following sexual assault allegations

    About 50 female students at East Elgin Secondary School took part in a walkout and rally in front of the school on Wednesday morning. The concerns stem, in part, from the handling of a male student who is now facing a number of sexual assault charges, and students are asking school administration to address their safety concerns.

    About 50 students at East Elgin Secondary School in Aylmer, Ont. took part in a walkout on Nov. 30, 2022 to protest a number of disturbing alleged incidents, including sexual assault. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

  • Case of man who defrauded Canada Post still a mystery

    For the second week in a row the case of a man who defrauded Canada Post of more than $234,000 has been put over to another date as the court tries to determine whether Allan Fischer, 59, has passed away. Crown Attorney Adam Campbell told the court that the RCMP continue to look into whether he has died or not.

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver