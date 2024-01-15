Goff leads Lions to first playoff win in 32 years over Matthew Stafford and the Rams
Jared Goff threw for a touchdown and completed a game-sealing first down against the team that cast him away, and the Detroit Lions won a playoff game for the first time in 32 years, beating Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams 24-23.
The Lions ended a nine-game postseason losing streak — the longest in NFL history — that dated to a victory over Dallas on Jan. 5, 1992.
Detroit will have two home playoff games for the first time in franchise history, hosting either Tampa Bay or Philadelphia in the divisional round next Sunday.
Stafford threw for 367 yards for the Rams.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Warming trend forecast for West after record freeze, snow in forecast for Vancouver
A warming trend is in the forecast for much of British Columbia after several days of record-breaking temperatures, but the cold weather on the Prairies will continue.
15-year-old dead after falling off chairlift at Quebec ski resort
A 15 year-old boy died Friday after he fell off a chairlift at a ski hill in Morin-Heights, Que., about 90 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
Turkiye charges Israeli soccer player with inciting hatred for showing solidarity with Gaza hostages
Turkish authorities on Monday charged Israeli soccer player Sagiv Jehezkel with inciting hatred after he expressed solidarity with people held hostage by the Hamas militant organization during a top-flight league game. He was released from custody pending trial.
4 killed, 1 injured in hot air balloon crash south of Phoenix
Four people were killed and another critically injured after a hot air balloon crash Sunday morning near Eloy, Arizona, authorities said.
'It is for him to decide': Former PM Chretien on whether Trudeau should run again
Former prime minister Jean Chretien sat down with CTV's Question Period host Vassy Kapelos for a wide-ranging exclusive interview airing Sunday to discuss how Canada has changed, when it's time to leave politics and how to work with political opponents.
Actor Martin Short, producer Susan Coyne among Canadians up for Emmy awards
Several Canadians are vying for Emmy awards tonight, including actor Martin Short and producer Susan Coyne.
Live updates Gaza death toll tops 24,000 as Israel strikes targets in north and south
Israeli strikes hit Gaza City and soldiers battled militants in southern Gaza on Monday after the U.S., its top ally, said it was time to scale back operations. Palestinian authorities said the death toll in the enclave passed 24,000.
North Korean foreign minister visits Moscow for talks as concern grows over an alleged arms deal
North Korea's foreign minister is visiting Russia on Monday for three days of talks, as international concern grows over an alleged arms co-operation deal between the two countries.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Winter weather pummels Canada and the United States, more countries join talks on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace formula and former prime minister Jean Chretien has advice for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Emergency responders urge drivers to prioritize safety around horse-drawn vehicles
A common misconception is that horse-drawn vehicles are required to drive on the shoulder of the road. Recent collisions, involving motor vehicles, have prompted a renewed push for road safety education.
-
Man charged for threatening mall employees with a razor blade
A 36-year-old Cambridge man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly threatened mall employees with a razor blade in Waterloo.
-
Ontario child-care operators warn of closures if province doesn't soon revise funding
Child-care centres are at risk of closing across Ontario if the province doesn't soon update how it compensates them under the national $10-a-day program, the largest operator is warning.
London
-
Rural buses cancelled, travel advisory in effect
Winter weather has once again led to bus cancellations and some school closures in Huron and Perth counties.
-
Police release identity of murder victim in Middlesex County
Middlesex County have released the identity of the victim who was murdered Thursday.
-
Goff leads Lions to first playoff win in 32 years over Matthew Stafford and the Rams
Jared Goff threw for a touchdown and completed a game-sealing first down against the team that cast him away, and the Detroit Lions won a playoff game for the first time in 32 years
Barrie
-
School bus cancellations by board
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
-
More snow, colder temperatures expected this week in Simcoe County
While this weekend's snowstorm got off to a start that was less intense than expected, more snow and colder temperatures are in the forecast for Simcoe County this week.
-
Police investigating early morning hit-and-run in Gravenhurst
Officers in Gravenhurst are investigating a hit-and-run that happened early Saturday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal snowmobile crash on closed trail near Sudbury
A 51-year-old resident of the Greater Sudbury community of Dowling has died following a snowmobile crash Saturday on trail C111D about six kilometres from Cartier.
-
Hwy 17 reopened after head-on collision near Sudbury
Highway 17 has reopened following a collision at the Fielding and Kantola Road bypass that closed the road for more than an hour on Sunday.
-
Fire destroys Sudbury-area barn, livestock lost
A barn on Red Deer Lake Road in the Greater Sudbury community of Wahnapitae was destroyed in a fire overnight on Saturday.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Small businesses still facing difficulties ahead of CEBA loan repayment deadline
A major deadline is looming for small business owners to repay pandemic loans but some say they need more time or else they could end up closing for good.
-
Coming cold snap raising concerns about Ottawa's homeless population
This winter has so far been mild, but it's still been a challenge for shelters trying to keep residents warm. Now, with a coming cold snap, concern for people with nowhere else to go is rising.
-
Pro pickleball players show off their skills in Ottawa
Once dismissed as something for retirement homes, pickleball today is one of the fastest growing sports in Canada. With thousands playing in Ottawa alone, finding a court — especially in the winter — is a challenge.
Toronto
-
Ontario child-care operators warn of closures if province doesn't soon revise funding
Child-care centres are at risk of closing across Ontario if the province doesn't soon update how it compensates them under the national $10-a-day program, the largest operator is warning.
-
One man critically injured in stabbing downtown
One man has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in the city’s downtown core.
-
The world could get its first trillionaire within 10 years, anti-poverty group Oxfam says
The world could have its first trillionaire within a decade, anti-poverty organization Oxfam International said Monday in its annual assessment of global inequalities timed to the gathering of political and business elites at the Swiss ski resort of Davos.
Montreal
-
Montreal resumes snow removal operations after weekend break
The City of Montreal has resumed snow removal operations after halting over the weekend to concentrate its efforts on the sidewalks.
-
Third lane opens on Montreal's Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge
A third lane is being reopened on the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge between Montreal and the western part of the Monteregie region.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Whiteout conditions hit Montreal, snow flurry advisories in effect across Quebec
Snow flurry weather advisories were issued throughout Quebec on Sunday as whiteout conditions hit neighbourhoods in the Montreal area.
Atlantic
-
RCMP investigating suspicious fire at unoccupied residence in St. Bernard, N.S.
The RCMP is investigating a suspicious fire that happened at an unoccupied residence in St. Bernard, N.S., early Sunday morning.
-
P.E.I. by-election could cause first-ever tie for official opposition status
The Borden-Carleton voting district in P.E.I. could make history in an upcoming by-election, if it creates a tie between two opposition parties.
-
Pedestrian hospitalized after vehicle collision: Halifax police
Halifax police say a vehicle travelling south on Gottingen Street hit a 23-year-old woman who was crossing the road in a marked crosswalk at Charles Street around 9:35 a.m. Sunday.
Winnipeg
-
Arctic air over Manitoba leads to extreme cold warning for most of province
The majority of Manitoba is under a special weather statement as arctic air is sweeping over the province.
-
'It's beautiful': Over 30 years of restoration work is complete on nearly 130-year-old building in southern Manitoba
It has taken 32 years, but the majority of the work to renovate a nearly 130-year-old building in southern Manitoba is complete.
-
Former Manitoba premier denies accusation she tried to push mine approval
Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson says she did not try to push through approval of a silica sand mine in the days following her election loss last Oct. 3
Calgary
-
'Every megawatt matters': Albertans respond quickly to emergency electricity alert
Albertans did the right thing Saturday night, unplugging enough that the provincial power grid was able to avoid resorting to a series of rotating power outages on a night when the wind-chill readings across the province threatened to drop to -50 C.
-
As bitter cold lingers across Alberta, Airdrie library opens its doors all night
In Airdrie, just north of Calgary, there is no 24-hour shelter where people can escape the frigid cold, so the public library decided to extend its hours.
-
WestJet cancels additional 120 Sunday flights as frigid temperatures continue
More flights were delayed and cancelled Sunday as frigid temperatures continued to hammer airports across the Prairies
Edmonton
-
Premiers pan green-energy plans as cold weather strains Alberta's electricity grid
Some Prairie politicians are taking Ottawa to task over its green-energy plans amid bone-chilling low temperatures, claiming on social media that electricity grid alerts in Alberta show renewables can't be depended on when temperatures plunge.
-
Advocates call for more immediate help for those in need as Edmonton eyes homelessness emergency
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi is expected to declare a homelessness emergency on Monday.
-
'Every megawatt matters': Albertans respond quickly to emergency electricity alert
Albertans did the right thing Saturday night, unplugging enough that the provincial power grid was able to avoid resorting to a series of rotating power outages on a night when the wind-chill readings across the province threatened to drop to -50 C.
Vancouver
-
ER closure, displaced seniors, damaged homes: Cold snap fallout in Lower Mainland
Mission Memorial Hospital is diverting patients from its damaged emergency department, and a Surrey care home evacuated seniors after extreme cold saw water pipes ruptured there, CTV News has learned.
-
1 in 5 small business owners in B.C. say they can't pay back CEBA loan: CFIB
The Canadian Federation of Independent Business says about 23 per cent of small businesses in B.C. are unable to repay the Canada Emergency Business Account, or CEBA, loan before Jan. 18.
-
'Messy mix' of rain, snow and ice in store for Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island
Just as the frigid temperatures are forecasted to ease up, another blast of winter weather is headed to Vancouver Island and and the Lower Mainland—and commuters should take caution to avoid the chaos that ensued when snow fell last Thursday.