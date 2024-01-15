WINDSOR
    • Goff leads Lions to first playoff win in 32 years over Matthew Stafford and the Rams

    Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, left greets Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford after the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Detroit. The Lions won 24-23. (Source: AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, left greets Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford after the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Detroit. The Lions won 24-23. (Source: AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    Share

    Jared Goff threw for a touchdown and completed a game-sealing first down against the team that cast him away, and the Detroit Lions won a playoff game for the first time in 32 years, beating Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams 24-23.

    The Lions ended a nine-game postseason losing streak — the longest in NFL history — that dated to a victory over Dallas on Jan. 5, 1992.

    Detroit will have two home playoff games for the first time in franchise history, hosting either Tampa Bay or Philadelphia in the divisional round next Sunday.

    Stafford threw for 367 yards for the Rams.

