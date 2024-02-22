WINDSOR
    Gift card scams frequenting Windsor area: police

    Gift cards are displayed at a Target store, in New York, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Americans are expected to spend nearly US$30 billion on gift cards this holiday season, according to the National Retail Federation. Restaurant gift cards are the most popular, making up one-third of those sales. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Gift cards are displayed at a Target store, in New York, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Americans are expected to spend nearly US$30 billion on gift cards this holiday season, according to the National Retail Federation. Restaurant gift cards are the most popular, making up one-third of those sales. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
    Windsor police are warning the public to be aware of gift card scams.

    Police say the most recent Canada Revenue Agency gift card scam has been frequenting the Windsor and Amherstburg area.

    In a social media post on Thursday, police provided some tips and tricks to help protect yourself and others against this gift card scam.

    For more information, head to Canada.ca/be-scam-smart

