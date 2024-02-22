Gift card scams frequenting Windsor area: police

Windsor police are warning the public to be aware of gift card scams.

Police say the most recent Canada Revenue Agency gift card scam has been frequenting the Windsor and Amherstburg area.

In a social media post on Thursday, police provided some tips and tricks to help protect yourself and others against this gift card scam.

For more information, head to Canada.ca/be-scam-smart