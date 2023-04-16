Gateway Ontario sites closed due to system-wide malfunction

It’s an unlucky day for Ontario gamblers as a system-wide malfunction has shut down Gateway casinos across the province.

The sudden closure happened Sunday at 1 p.m., locations will be closed until further notice.

The Cascades Casino in Chatham is closed along with other nearby locations including Gateway Casinos Sarnia, London, Woodstock, Clinton and Playtime Casino in Hanover.

There is no word yet on what caused the malfunction and no timeline on when the issue will be fixed.