Gas leak closes roundabout area on Erie Street

A section of Erie Street is closed off Wednesday morning while crews work to repair a gas leak.

According to Windsor police, a vehicle backed into a gas meter around 8 a.m. in the area of Parent Avenue and Erie Street.

Enbridge Gas officials say they were contacted about a potential gas leak between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Wednesday morning after a local business contacted the Windsor Fire Department.

Windsor fire crews respond to a gas leak in the area of Parent Avenue and Erie Street on July 19, 2023. (Source: Michael Rainone)

Crews are currently on scene making repairs to a damaged gas main, and gas service has been temporarily shut off. The Fire Department has evacuated a building as a precaution and has blocked the roundabout at the intersection.

Enbridge says an investigation in to the cause is underway.

The area is expected to be closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic until about 12:30 p.m.