Funeral arrangements made for LaSalle mom in homicide investigation

Funeral arrangements have been announced for a LaSalle mom who was found dead in her home over the weekend.

LaSalle police say Amanda (Ioannidis) Lyons, 34, was found in her house on Sugarwood Crescent on Saturday. Her husband, Blair Lyons, 34, has been identified by police as a suspect. Police say investigators believe he jumped off the Ambassador Bridge and were searching the Detroit River.

“Amanda will forever be remembered as the loving and adored mother to her three precious children,” said the obituary posted by Families First.

Lyons had three children - a five-year-old, four-year-old and eight-month-old.

“She was the perfect mom to her three beautiful children, and did everything in her power to keep them safe and happy,” continued the obit. “Amanda was the life of the party, and always wanted to bring everyone together.” Amanda Lyons and her three children, ages five, four and eight months, are shown in this undated photo. (Source: GoFundMe)

Memorial donations for her children’s continued care will be accepted. (Cheques payable to Archie Ioannidis), or can be made online through the GoFundMe page. As of Thursday morning, over $340,000 has been raised online.

Visitation will be Friday from 2-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m at Families First at 3260 Dougall Ave. Thrice Holy Hymn Service Friday evening at 8 p.m. On Saturday, friends and extended family are invited to meet directly at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church (3052 Walker Rd) for a funeral service at 10:30 a.m.

Police say the investigation continues into the apparent murder-suicide. Police have not released if Blair Lyons has been located.