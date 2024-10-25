WINDSOR
    • Funding available for sustainable farming in Essex

    Cover crops, a soil protection measure available for funding. (Source: ERCA) Cover crops, a soil protection measure available for funding. (Source: ERCA)
    Grant funding is available for Essex farmers who practice sustainable farming.

    According to the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA), the money comes from the federal Great Lakes Fresh Water Ecosystem Initiative.

    The following projects, and more, are eligible:

    • Cover crops
    • Buffer strips
    • Soil erosion control structures
    • Equipment modification
    • Windbreaks

    Up to 90 per cent of project costs can be covered for those that improve water quality and protect soil from eroding.

    “We’re very excited to offer a comprehensive incentive program, thanks to the funding we’ve received, that will help the agricultural community implement practices on their farms that will improve soil health and improve water quality in our local water ways and in the Great Lakes,” said Dr. Katie Stammler, Water Quality Scientist.

    The ERCA ensures participation is voluntary and property rights won’t be impacted.

    Applications can be filled out here.

