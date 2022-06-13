Front Road North reopens after crash in Amherstburg
Windsor police with the Amherstburg Detachment have reopened a section of Front Road North after a collision.
Officers were called to the crash at 8:09 a.m. on Monday.
Police say Front Road North between County Road 10 and Texas Road was closed to traffic.
It was reopened around 9:30 a.m.
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19, for second time
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19, for second time
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time. In a tweet, Trudeau said he'll be 'following public health guidelines and isolating.'
Nearly 1 in 4 homeowners would have to sell if interest rates rise more, survey finds
Nearly one in four homeowners say they will have to sell their home if interest rates go up further, according to a new debt survey from Manulife Bank of Canada.
Police find clothing of missing Ontario boy, 'exhausting every resource' to locate him
Police in Ontario say they're 'exhausting every resource' in an ongoing effort to locate a missing 11-year-old boy with autism.
LIVE | Trump ex-campaign manager pulls out of U.S. Capitol riots hearing
Without a key witness, the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot opened its hearing Monday after a scrambled delay as Donald Trump's former campaign manager Bill Stepien abruptly pulled out of testifying, citing a family emergency.
Belongings of missing men found tied underwater in Amazon
The search for an Indigenous expert and a journalist who disappeared in a remote area of Brazil's Amazon continued on Monday following the discovery of a backpack, laptop and other personal belongings submerged in a river.
Sentencing hearing underway for Toronto's van attacker, victims describe pain, anger
Grief and anger filled a Toronto courtroom on Monday as those deeply affected by the city's deadly van attack presented victim impact statements at a sentencing hearing for the man behind the rampage.
Amber Heard says she doesn't blame jury in Depp libel case
Amber Heard says she doesn't blame the jury that awarded Johnny Depp more than US$10 million after a contentious six-week libel trial in her first post-verdict interview.
Royal Family to keep Queen Elizabeth's son Andrew out of spotlight
Prince Andrew will not attend some parts of a royal ceremony later on Monday after a 'family decision' was taken, effectively keeping the Queen's son out of the public eye after he was stripped of his royal titles earlier this year.
Bitcoin plunges as major crypto lender halts operations
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, after a major crypto lender halted all withdrawals citing 'extreme market conditions.'
Kitchener
-
Woman arrested in relation to Brayden Ferrall homicide
Brantford Police have arrested a woman in relation to the homicide of Brayden Ferrall.
-
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of WLU student appears in court
Yafiet Rezene, 19, was fatally shot at a house party in Kitchener in December 2019.
-
Toy gun draws large police response in Guelph
Reports of a firearm that turned out to be a plastic toy gun resulted in what officials called a “a large police response” in a quiet Guelph neighbourhood Saturday.
London
-
Gunshots in south London neighbourhood
An investigation is underway after sounds of gunshots were heard Sunday night in a residential area, according to police.
-
Dancing OPP officer
Acting OPP Sgt. Ed Sanchuk is doing what he can to maintain a work-life balance — by dancing.
-
London police cruiser involved in early morning crash
A London Police Service vehicle suffered extensive damage in an early morning crash near the downtown.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Extensive search for missing canoeist underway in Tiny Township
An extensive air and water search is underway in Tiny Township for a missing canoeist.
-
ROAD CLOSED
ROAD CLOSED | One person airlifted in critical condition after Wasaga Beach crash
One person suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Wasaga Beach Monday.
-
Georgian College students to attend in-person graduation
Georgian College will be holding in-person convocations for the first time in two years today.
Northern Ontario
-
Emergency declared in Echo Bay area due to oil spill
An emergency declaration is in place in the Echo Bay area following last week’s oil spill at Algoma Steel.
-
Connecting link work in Timmins is set to get underway
With Algonquin Boulevard in Timmins recently identified as one of the worst roads in the province by the Canadian Automobile Association’s recent survey, construction on the main thoroughfare is set to begin.
-
Nearly 1 in 4 homeowners would have to sell if interest rates rise more, survey finds
Nearly one in four homeowners say they will have to sell their home if interest rates go up further, according to a new debt survey from Manulife Bank of Canada.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19, for second time
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time. In a tweet, Trudeau said he'll be 'following public health guidelines and isolating.'
-
Ottawa LRT inquiry begins public hearings today
The first public hearings in the inquiry looking into Stage 1 of Ottawa LRT begin today, with a former rail director testifying.
-
CHEO describes 'weekend like no other' as patient counts surge
CHEO says it has seen 'a spring weekend like no other' in its 48-year history as its emergency department fills with patients, leaving the hospital short on beds.
Toronto
-
Police find clothing of missing Ontario boy, 'exhausting every resource' to locate him
Police in Ontario say they're 'exhausting every resource' in an ongoing effort to locate a missing 11-year-old boy with autism.
-
Is there any benefit to wearing a mask when nobody else is?
A province-wide mask mandate that was first introduced in October 2020 has now been lifted in virtually all of the so-called “high-risk” settings where it had remained in place, including on public transit.
-
Ontario school board student trustee killed in weekend car crash
A student trustee with an Ontario school board has died away following a weekend car crash.
Montreal
-
1 child dead, another in critical condition after backyard pool accidents
Two separate pool incidents in Quebec have left one child dead and another in critical condition within the span of just a day.
-
Quebec coroner's inquest begins into police shooting death of teen in 2018
A coroner's inquest will begin Monday into the death of Riley Fairholm, who was shot and killed just under four years ago during a police intervention in Quebec's Eastern Townships.
-
Quebec reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 480 cases from PCR testing
Quebec's health ministry reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Monday and 480 new PCR tests that came back positive in the last 24 hours.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | N.S. shooting inquiry: Paramedics who responded to Portapique offer dramatic testimony
The inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting heard dramatic testimony today from the first paramedics dispatched to the scene in Portapique, N.S., on the night of April 18, 2020.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19, for second time
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time. In a tweet, Trudeau said he'll be 'following public health guidelines and isolating.'
-
Suspicious death in Dartmouth ruled a homicide; police identify victim
The suspicious death of a man in Dartmouth, N.S., has been ruled a homicide and the victim has been identified.
Winnipeg
-
Crash in St. Vital sends woman to hospital
One woman was sent to the hospital on Sunday night following a two-car crash in St. Vital.
-
'Traumatizing': Whiteshell residents begin cleanup after weeks of severe flooding
Destroyed boathouses and missing docks are just some of the damages Whiteshell residents are returning to after floodwaters forced many to evacuate the area.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19, for second time
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time. In a tweet, Trudeau said he'll be 'following public health guidelines and isolating.'
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Flood warnings issued for Banff, Canmore and Exshaw
Significant rainfall and an above-average snowpack in Alberta's mountain parks has prompted flood warnings for communities along the Bow River.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary expected to receive average June rainfall in just 48 hours
Nine years to the day from the start of the rainfall that led to the historic Calgary floods, significant rain and flash floods are possible again. Stay safe.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19, for second time
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time. In a tweet, Trudeau said he'll be 'following public health guidelines and isolating.'
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19, for second time
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time. In a tweet, Trudeau said he'll be 'following public health guidelines and isolating.'
-
Traffic being diverted from fatal crash scene west of Sylvan Lake
At least one person was killed in a crash involving a semi near Sylvan Lake early Monday morning.
-
Koskinen officially not returning to Oilers, signs with Swiss team
Mikko Koskinen has signed a two-year contract with Hockey Club Lugano, the professional Swiss club announced on Monday.
Vancouver
-
Romance, extortion, investment: Here's how much B.C. fraud victims lost on average
British Columbians are among those who lose the most money on average to scams. Here's more on the most common scams in Canada, and how to avoid falling for them.
-
Increased rain could lead to higher risk of flooding in parts of B.C.
B.C. officials are warning that an increase in rain could exacerbate the risk of flooding in some parts of the province.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Metro Vancouver tunnel, bridge blocked by Save Old Growth protesters during morning rush hour
A Metro Vancouver tunnel and a bridge were blocked by protesters during Monday's morning commute.