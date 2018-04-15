

CTV Windsor





About 15,000 people are without power in southern Ontario Sunday morning as the region was hit by another round of freezing rain and ice pellets.

There are pockets of power outages just outside of Windsor and in Kingsville Sunday.

Hydro One says it has extra crews on standby to address outages as the massive, slow-moving storm system hammered an area that stretches from Windsor into Quebec and from Lake Ontario to North Bay.

The Windsor region is under both freezing rain and rainfall warnings.

The rain may fall heavily at times with amounts likely in the 20 to 30 mm range, Environment Canada says.

Some additional rainfall is likely overnight into Monday. Total rainfall amounts for the weekend may be in the 30 to 40 mm range with localized amounts of 50 to 60 mm possible.