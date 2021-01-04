WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex can expect a risk of freezing drizzle and snow over the next few days, according to Environment Canada.

The forecaster says there’s a 30 per cent chance of flurries early Monday morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind up to 15 kilometres per hour. The temperature is expected to reach a high of 0 Celsius, but a wind chill of -5 C is expected for the morning.

As for Monday night, it will be mainly cloudy with a risk of freezing drizzle late in the evening and overnight. Fog patches developing near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/hr. Temperature expected to hover around -2 C, with a wind chill near -5 C.

Environment Canada is predicting a similar forecast for Tuesday - mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. A risk of freezing drizzle early in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/hr. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 2 C, with a wind chill of -4 C in the morning.