Free Transit Windsor rides offered for Detroit River fireworks night

Windsor-Essex residents can grab a free bus ride on Ford Fireworks night thanks to Zehrs.

The supermarket company is covering the cost for a Transit Windsor bus ride or a free direct shuttle bus.

After a two-year pause due to COVID restrictions, thousands of people can once again gather along Windsor’s riverfront for fireworks over the Detroit River on June 27, 2022.

“This is a family affair that has been sorely missed,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “Fireworks night has always been a chance to gather and enjoy our beautiful riverfront with those close to you while watching a one-of-a-kind fireworks show. Thanks to Transit Windsor and our friends at Zehrs, getting there is once again free and easy.”

Transit Windsor will provide free direct service from Devonshire Mall to a drop-off spot near City Hall as well as free regular bus service across the community.

Officials say there is still one COVID-1 rule this year - Transit Windsor is required by federal regulations to ensure all riders must wear a mask while on the bus.

“We hope people see wearing the mask for a few minutes as either a good extra safety precaution or even just a small inconvenience compared to the overall experience being delivered,” said Transit Windsor executive director Tyson Cragg. “We’ll have masks on hand for those who forget, but we encourage everyone to bring their own.”

In past years, about 5,000 area residents have used the free regular transit route service on fireworks night, and between 5,000 and 7,000 have parked at Devonshire Mall to ride the free shuttles from that location.

“We’re proud to support the free transit rides for fireworks night; this will be our 12th year, and we hope to see record attendance,” said Zehrs Manager Attila Kadar.

Free Rides All Night:

Parkway Zehrs on Tecumseh Road East, St. Clair Beach Zehrs and Zehrs in LaSalle are coming together to cover the costs of free bus rides across Windsor on Monday, June 27, from 6 p.m. to 12 midnight.

Take the Shuttle:

Avoid any parking issues and road closures by enjoying the free ride from Devonshire Mall to the Windsor riverfront and back. Shuttles leave Devonshire Mall, starting at 6:00 p.m., from Sydney Avenue and the last shuttle will return to the mall from McDougall Avenue, beside Windsor Arena, immediately following the Fireworks and until midnight.

This year’s fireworks begin at 10:00 p.m. Monday, with Tuesday as the rain date if needed.

Further details on downtown road closures and parking will be available closer to event night.