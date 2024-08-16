Free naloxone training sessions planned downtown
Naloxone training sessions are being offered in Windsor for individuals to learn how to identify the signs of an opioid overdose and administer naloxone effectively.
The free training is an initiative of the Downtown Windsor BIA in collaboration with the Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy (WECOSS) and Substance Supports in Neighbourhoods Accessed through Police Partnerships (SSNAPP).
Registration is available online.
Three sessions are currently planned:
- Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 3:30 p.m. (full)
- Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 5:30 p.m.
The location is the St. Clair Centre for the Arts at 201 Riverside Dr. W. Participants will get a free naloxone kit.
Reasons to attend:
Life-Saving Skills: Gain the critical knowledge needed to intervene in emergency situations.
Expert Guidance: Receive training from professionals at WECOSS and SSNAPP.
Community Impact: Play a role in making our community safer by being prepared to respond to opioid overdoses.
Regulatory Compliance: Ensure your business meets Ministry of Labour requirements for naloxone availability and training, especially if there’s a risk of worker opioid overdose in your workplace.
