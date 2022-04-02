Free admission to Chimczuk Museum Saturday in honour of Riverside’s 100th anniversary

The Chimczuk Museum has a new exhibition celebrating the Town of Riverside’s 100th anniversary and is offering free admission on Saturday in honour of the occasion.

The Town of Riverside was incorporated on May 3 1921, making it the youngest of the border cities, the City of Windsor says.

The town originally included 2,600 acres of land and 1,155 residents.

The exhibition will look into and celebrate the history of Riverside from early French settlement to the rum running and speakeasies of the 20s to its eventual annexation by Windsor in 1966, the city says.

In addition to the exhibition, Museum Windsor is hosting a walking tour on Saturday April 23.

The tour will highlight some of the early French families in the area, architecture, the town’s relationship with the Detroit River as well as some prohibition era stories.

Tickets are $5.50 each and registration is required.

The purchase a ticket call 519-253-1812 or visit Museum Windsor at 401 Riverside Drive West.