Free admission to Chimczuk Museum Saturday in honour of Riverside’s 100th anniversary
The Chimczuk Museum has a new exhibition celebrating the Town of Riverside’s 100th anniversary and is offering free admission on Saturday in honour of the occasion.
The Town of Riverside was incorporated on May 3 1921, making it the youngest of the border cities, the City of Windsor says.
The town originally included 2,600 acres of land and 1,155 residents.
The exhibition will look into and celebrate the history of Riverside from early French settlement to the rum running and speakeasies of the 20s to its eventual annexation by Windsor in 1966, the city says.
In addition to the exhibition, Museum Windsor is hosting a walking tour on Saturday April 23.
The tour will highlight some of the early French families in the area, architecture, the town’s relationship with the Detroit River as well as some prohibition era stories.
Tickets are $5.50 each and registration is required.
The purchase a ticket call 519-253-1812 or visit Museum Windsor at 401 Riverside Drive West.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hajdu hopes long-term boil water advisories lifted by 2025, end of Liberal-NDP deal
Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu hopes Canada will be able to lift its remaining long-term drinking water advisories by 2025 -- the year a deal between the NDP and the Liberal government is set to expire.
Mines in wake of Russian retreat keep Kyiv unsafe, Zelenskyy says
As Russian forces pull back from Ukraine's capital region, retreating troops are creating a 'catastrophic' situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoned equipment and 'even the bodies of those killed,' President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Saturday.
Pope blasts Russia's 'infantile' war, EU-Libya deal in Malta
Pope Francis said Saturday he is studying a possible visit to Kyiv and he blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin for launching a 'savage' war. Speaking after his arrival in Malta, he delivered his most pointed and personalized denunciation yet of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Pope Francis apologizes for Catholic Church's role in Canadian residential school system
Speaking in Italian at the Vatican, Pope Francis apologized and asked for forgiveness for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system, recognizing the wrongs done by members of the church in these facilities.
Read the full text of the Pope's apology for Canada's residential schools
In a speech delivered on Friday, Pope Francis apologized for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system, after Indigenous delegates travelled from Canada to the Vatican to speak with him about the abuses suffered in those schools.
Live updates: Ukrainian journalist killed in combat zone
What's happening in Ukraine today: A prominent Ukrainian photojournalist who went missing last month in a combat zone near the capital has been found dead.
Canada's foreign affairs minister to visit Europe for meetings on Ukraine
Canada's foreign affairs minister is travelling to Europe for meetings to address the response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
COVID in U.K. at record levels with almost 5 million infected
The prevalence of COVID-19 in the U.K. has reached record levels, with about 1 in 13 people estimated to be infected with the virus in the past week, latest figures from Britain's official statistics agency showed.
Kitchener
-
Regional police investigating reported shooting in south end of Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating a reported shooting in Kitchener's south end Friday night.
-
Ontario reports more than 850 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time in a month
Ontario health officials are reporting another increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Saturday.
-
'One baby step forward': Reaction to papal apology at former Brantford residential school
The site of the former Mohawk Institute residential school in Brantford is now home to an Indigenous cultural centre. The director there says the Pope's apology to residential school survivors is a step in the right direction, but more action is needed.
London
-
Ontario reports more than 850 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time in a month
Ontario health officials are reporting another increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Saturday.
-
Mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries in London area
The weekend is kicking off with a mix of sun and cloud in the London area with a chance of flurries overnight.
-
Family member in custody after bodies discovered at Brussels, Ont. home
Police are investigating a pair of deaths on the outskirts of Brussels, Ont and have a family member in custody.
Barrie
-
Ontario reports more than 850 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time in a month
Ontario health officials are reporting another increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Saturday.
-
Innisfil, Ont. man accused of luring, sexual assault, producing child pornography
A 19-year-old Innisfil, Ont. man is facing several charges concerning a sexual assault case involving multiple victims, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Barrie studio owner at risk of shutting down waiting on business grant
A Barrie woman said she might soon have to close her business for good, waiting for a government grant to arrive.
Northern Ontario
-
Damage to Sudbury Trail Plan in the Valley disappointing, officials say
Officials with the Sudbury Trail Plan say they are disappointed that yet another part of the trail system was damaged recently.
-
Ontario reports more than 850 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time in a month
Ontario health officials are reporting another increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Saturday.
-
Community invited to open house to discuss status of Trout Lake in North Bay
The City of North Bay, the North Bay Mattawa Conservation Authority and the Municipality of East Ferris are asking for the public's opinion of the status of Trout Lake.
Ottawa
-
Ontario reports more than 850 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time in a month
Ontario health officials are reporting another increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Saturday.
-
10 road trip ideas from the author of 'Ottawa Road Trips: Your Weekend Getaway Guide'
Even with gas prices at an all-time high, Laura Byrne Paquet will make you want to pack up the car, fill the tank and head off for “close to home” adventure.
-
COVID-19 resurgence shuts down in-person learning in some Ottawa classes
Not even two weeks since Ontario’s mask mandate was lifted, students in several classes across Ottawa have been forced to stay home from school.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports more than 850 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time in a month
Ontario health officials are reporting another increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Saturday.
-
Funeral today for family of five killed in Brampton house fire
Three young children and their parents will be laid to rest Saturday morning after a fire ripped through their Brampton home earlier this week.
-
OLG reveals where the winning Lotto Max tickets were sold in Ontario
It’s no April fools joke—Ontarians won millions in the latest Lotto Max.
Montreal
-
Eve Gascon makes 23 saves in first Major Junior win with the Olympiques
Goalie Eve Gascon became the first woman to lead her team to a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (The Q) victory since Charline Labonté on February 10, 2000.
-
Montrealer facing wire fraud charges, another pleads guilty in Minnesota for alleged scam targeting seniors
A Montreal man is facing charges in Minnesota and another has pleaded guilty for allegedly being a part of a $300 million telemarketing fraud scheme that targeted elderly and vulnerable victims.
-
Three more Liberal MNAs not seeking reelection in Quebec election
Three more Liberal MNAs will not seek reelection in Quebec's fall election.
Atlantic
-
'We took a huge risk': Nova Scotia fisherman escapes Ukrainian city under siege on foot
A lobster fisherman from southwestern Nova Scotia, who has been trying to drive Ukrainians displaced by war to safety, has escaped a Ukrainian city under siege on foot.
-
Nova Scotia law banning possession of police gear to take effect May 12
More than two years after a gunman dressed as an RCMP officer in a mock police cruiser killed 22 people and an unborn child in Nova Scotia, a provincial law banning citizens from owning police gear will take effect.
-
'The need is so overwhelming': New Brunswicker in Ukraine procuring bulletproof vests
A New Brunswick man on a mission to procure and supply non-lethal military items to Ukraine says the need is overwhelming.
Winnipeg
-
Winning ticket for $70 million Lotto Max jackpot sold in the Prairies
After going unclaimed for weeks, the whopping $70 million jackpot in Friday's Lotto Max draw has been won by a lottery player in the Prairies.
-
Manitoba’s minimum wage increasing this fall
Manitoba’s minimum wage will increase this fall, though a representative from a local union says the increase is still not enough to help people live.
-
Winnipeg surgeon suspended for inappropriate communication with patient
A Winnipeg orthopedic surgeon has been suspended from practising for six months after being found guilty of sending an inappropriate photo to a female patient.
Calgary
-
Man shot to death near northwest Calgary restaurant, police say
Calgary police are investigating a third homicide that occurred within a two-day period, saying a man was shot several times outside a northwest restaurant.
-
Alberta residential school victims respond to Pope's apology amid further calls for justice
An apology from Pope Francis for the Catholic Church’s role in the Canadian residential school system is deemed by many victims as long overdue as calls for justice grow louder amongst those still suffering inter-generational traumas.
-
Calgary police investigate fatal shooting on Radcliffe Close
Calgary police are investigating the death of a man in the city's southeast on Friday.
Edmonton
-
'It’s a bummer': Edmonton chops 77 trees near cemetery for new sidewalk, bike lanes
Crews were chopping and chipping in south central Edmonton Friday, as 77 mature trees were removed to make way for a new sidewalk and separated bike lanes.
-
'Such a blessing': Edmonton boy walking again after suffering stroke at 8 years old
Following months of determined rehabilitation, Toby Lagrazon is back home and even running, after he suffered a stroke at just eight years old.
-
McDavid's overtime goal earns Edmonton Oilers 6-5 victory over St. Louis Blues
Connor McDavid scored his second goal of the game 1:11 into overtime as the Edmonton Oilers won their third straight with a 6-5 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday.
Vancouver
-
Walmart purchase leads to lotto win for B.C. grandparents; chef no longer worried about retirement
Recent lottery winners who live in B.C. say their prizes are a relief when it comes to retirement.
-
Multi-billion-dollar ski resort expansion plans for Fraser Valley move to 'development phase'
A multi-billion-dollar vision to turn a small ski resort in the Fraser Valley into one of B.C.'s largest ski destinations is one step closer to reality.
-
B.C. surpasses 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in latest update
B.C.'s COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 3,000, the Ministry of Health announced Friday.