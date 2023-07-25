Four charged, two remain wanted after downtown stabbing
Windsor police say four people have been arrested and two remain wanted in connection with a stabbing downtown Monday afternoon.
Police say shortly after 12 p.m., officers responded to a report of an assault in the 300 block of University Avenue East. Once on scene, police found a 42-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the victim refused to cooperate with police, however, an investigation by the Major Crimes Unit found the stabbing was a result of an altercation between people who were known to each other.
Officers were able to quickly identify five suspects, four have since been arrested. Stephen Belcher, 32, is still at large. Police say he is wanted for assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.
A sixth man has not been identified. Police describe him as a Black man with a full beard. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black baseball hat with a ‘B’ on it, a white sleeveless shirt, black shorts, and white running shoes.
Erika Hildebrand, 42, is charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, obstruction of justice and failure to comply with a release order. Rachel Havens, 37, Franco Gazzaruso, 42, and Bruce Giasson, 30, are each facing charges of assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, and failure to comply with a release order.
This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
