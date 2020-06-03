WINDSOR, ONT. -- A former Windsor police constable has been charged with sexual assault involving an alleged off-duty incident in 2016.

The officer worked for Windsor police from January of 1987 to January of 2017.

On May 6, 2020 the Windsor Police Service Major Crime Branch launched an investigation after receiving a sexual assault complaint.

Investigation determined that the alleged victim and suspect were known to one another. The suspect was identified as a former Windsor officer.

Police say the reported offence occurred in February of 2016 at a residence in Windsor, while the officer was off-duty.

Investigators determined there was enough evidence to file a criminal charge.

On May 8, investigators found and placed the suspect under arrest without incident.

Mark Stock, 54, is charged with one count of sexual assault.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Sept. 18.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.