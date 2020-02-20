WINDSOR -- A former Kingsville fire chief returned to a Windsor courtroom on Wednesday.

Robert Kissner, 63, has been in jail serving a five-year sentence for sexual assault and exploitation.

He is facing two new charges from a separate alleged victim, laid in April of last year, after his first trial ended, but before the accused was convicted.

Kissner had a preliminary hearing in provincial court on Wednesday.

A judge ruled there is sufficient evidence to proceed to trial with two new charges.