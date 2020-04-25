WINDSOR, ONT. -- The union leader who represents Windsor Ford employees, John D'Agnolo, tells CTV News the plan to have close to 200 skilled trades and production employees return to work this Monday is no longer happening.

D’Agnolo says he received notice late Friday the engine plant will not be running.

He says Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Ohio officials decided to extend the closure so the plants will remain shut down.

“The [reopening] date is unknown,” D’Agnolo said. “It’s very frustrasting to say the least. It‘s stability. When you don‘t know where you lie, it’s very frustrating.”

Face shields will continue to be made at the facility.

Earlier this month, the Windsor Engine Plant was re-purposed to meet the urgent demand to help protect emergency workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are about 1,600 local Ford workers who've been off the job since March 16.

“From week to week, we have to wait for decisions from stateside because that’s where all the product basically goes to. You look at Kentucky, you look at Kansas City, you look at Ohio, you look at Michigan and if they make decisions of not running the sites then, we’ll have to cancel again.”