    Ford in town for major funding announcement

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks during a press conference in Milton, Ont., on Friday, March 8, 2024. (Source: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press) Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks during a press conference in Milton, Ont., on Friday, March 8, 2024. (Source: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)
    Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be in Essex County Monday morning.

    According to AM800 News, Ford is set to announce $50-million to build a new interchange at Banwell Road and the E.C. Row Expressway.

    Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria and Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie will also be on hand for the announcement.

    Dowie has long advocated for the project.

    The news conference can be heard live on AM800 at 10:30 a.m.

