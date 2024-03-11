Ford in town for major funding announcement

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be in Essex County Monday morning.

According to AM800 News, Ford is set to announce $50-million to build a new interchange at Banwell Road and the E.C. Row Expressway.

Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria and Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie will also be on hand for the announcement.

Dowie has long advocated for the project.

The news conference can be heard live on AM800 at 10:30 a.m.