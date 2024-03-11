Ford in town for major funding announcement
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be in Essex County Monday morning.
According to AM800 News, Ford is set to announce $50-million to build a new interchange at Banwell Road and the E.C. Row Expressway.
Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria and Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie will also be on hand for the announcement.
Dowie has long advocated for the project.
The news conference can be heard live on AM800 at 10:30 a.m.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Kate, Princess of Wales, apologizes for 'confusion' caused by her editing of a family photo release
Kate, the Princess of Wales, has apologized for 'confusion' caused by her editing of a family photo released by the palace.
BREAKING Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi considers Alberta NDP leadership
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi will announce whether he’s going to run for leader of the Alberta NDP.
11-year-old U.K. boy dies after trying dangerous TikTok trend
An 11-year-old boy in the U.K. died last week after participating in a dangerous social media trend that can pose major health risks.
Snowfall of up to 40 cm, brisk air: Here's Canada's weather forecast for this week
According to local weather forecasts, Canadians can expect a wintry mix of snow, rain and brisk temperatures.
Here's what happened at the 2024 Oscars
The biggest stars celebrated the year's best performances in film at the 2024 Oscars. Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel returned to emcee the 96th Academy Awards from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Porsche unveils one of the fastest road cars in the world, featuring a 1,000-horsepower 'launch control' button
Porsche today introduced the most powerful production, or mass-produced, car it has ever made. The electric 1,093-horsepower Taycan Turbo GT, coming to market this summer, has already set two race track speed record for an electric car. It even beat one set by a Tesla Model S by a gigantic 18 seconds.
From mental health to inflation, when the cast of 'Sesame Street' speaks, adults still listen
For over 50 years, 'Sesame Street' has been broaching complex topics with kids: Divorce, death and disability, for three, if the letter of the day was D.
U.S. airfares are lower than before the pandemic. Why Canadians won't be so lucky
U.S. airfares in January reached a 15-year low – excluding peak pandemic fares – but while our two countries have a lot in common, experts say Canadian travellers shouldn't expect the same deep discounts here.
Investigation The rise of Romana Didulo, self described 'Queen of Canada', and what she's up to now
W5 visited Richmound, Sask., to learn more about the self-described 'Queen of Canada,' who controversially moved to the rural village with her followers last year.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.