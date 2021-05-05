WINDSOR, ONT. -- Applications are available to fill about 80 positions at the Ford Essex Engine Plant, likely to open following anticipated retirements.

“It’s the first time in 20 years the company has hired from outside Windsor operations,” said John D'Agnolo, Unifor Local 200 President.

D'Agnolo stated the company wants to replace workers who’ve opted to take a $40,000 buyout retirement package, which was negotiated in the last contract in the fall.

“That incentive offer ends on July 1,” he added,

Applications are online until May 16.

The starting pay for a technician is about $23.67 an hour.

Requirements include manual labour, the ability to use power tools and to have high speed manufacturing experience.

The Essex Engine Plant produces Ford’s 5.0 litre V-8 engine.