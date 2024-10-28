WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Five-hour standoff leads to charges: WPS

    A five-hour standoff took place in the 3300 block of Ypres Avenue on Oct. 26, 2024. (Source: Mike Rainone) A five-hour standoff took place in the 3300 block of Ypres Avenue on Oct. 26, 2024. (Source: Mike Rainone)
    Share

    A man is facing several charges after a five-hour standoff with Windsor police over the weekend.

    On Saturday just before 7:30 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 3300 block of Ypres Avenue.

    Police said a man forcibly entered a woman’s home, despite court-ordered conditions, and would not leave. Officers said the man allegedly threatened and assaulted the woman. The woman eventually left the home to get help.

    The suspect reportedly ignored commands to surrender from police, leading to officers setting up a perimeter around the property. Negotiators and the Windsor Police Emergency Services Unit (ESU) for help.

    “Following a five-hour standoff and repeated attempts to negotiate, ESU members entered the property and arrested the suspect following a brief struggle,” said the WPS.

    “Two officers were assaulted during the incident but did not require treatment.”

    A 31-year-old man is now facing 12 charges including:

    • Forcible entry
    • Forcible confinement
    • Assault with a weapon
    • Uttering threats to cause death
    • Uttering threats to cause damage to property
    • Two counts of assaulting a police officer with a weapon
    • Resisting arrest
    • Mischief under $5,000
    • Unlawfully entering a dwelling
    • Two counts of failure to comply with a probation order

