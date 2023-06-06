First Windsor-Vancouver Flair Airlines flight takes off this week

The newest route will take flight out of Windsor International Airport this week.

Flair Airlines is launching two direct flights a week between Windsor and Vancouver, starting on Friday, June 9. The new route will operate until Oct. 28.

"The immediate demand we are seeing on the Vancouver service is a really great sign," Flair Airlines CEO Stephen Jones tells AM800. "We have some patience, we want to invest with the community and growing the demand so people become aware of the service and the value it provides. We'll work together to see it grow but I absolutely expect it to get to 90 per cent load factor on that flight.”

The company announced the new service in February.

Flair is also flying three direct flights a week between Windsor and Halifax. The first flight for that route this year begins Wednesday, June 7. It runs until Oct. 11.

The discount airline started the route between Windsor and Halifax in July 2022, offering two flights a week. Flair is adding a third flight for the 2023 summer schedule, due to the demand last summer.

According to the website, one-way fares from Windsor to Halifax begin at $35, including taxes and fees.

One-way fares from Windsor to Vancouver begin at $75, including taxes and fees. There are limited seats and availability for the fares. Flights are available for booking at https://www.flyflair.com.