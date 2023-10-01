First of October to bring summer-like temperatures to Windsor-Essex

The sun will be shining in Windsor-Essex Sunday as the region heads into summer-like temperatures this week.

According to Environment Canada, the region is in store for a mainly sunny day with a high of 25C and a humidex of 30.

The average high for this time of year is 19C.

Temperatures are expected to drop to about 13C in the evening.

Skies will be clear to start, becoming partly cloudy later on.

The rest of the week is expected to follow suit with these unseasonably warm temperatures until cooling down for the long weekend.

Here’s a look at the forecast over the next few days: