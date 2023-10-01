Windsor

    • First of October to bring summer-like temperatures to Windsor-Essex

    Sunshine along the riverfront in Windsor, Ont. (Courtesy Lira Sykja Okaj) Sunshine along the riverfront in Windsor, Ont. (Courtesy Lira Sykja Okaj)

    The sun will be shining in Windsor-Essex Sunday as the region heads into summer-like temperatures this week.

    According to Environment Canada, the region is in store for a mainly sunny day with a high of 25C and a humidex of 30.

    The average high for this time of year is 19C.

    Temperatures are expected to drop to about 13C in the evening.

    Skies will be clear to start, becoming partly cloudy later on.

    The rest of the week is expected to follow suit with these unseasonably warm temperatures until cooling down for the long weekend.

    Here’s a look at the forecast over the next few days:

    • Monday: Sunny, high of 27C. At night, clear, low of 13C
    • Tuesday: Sunny, high 26C. At night, clear and a low of 15C
    • Wednesday: Sunny, high 27C. At night, clear with a low of 16C
    • Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 23C. At night, cloudy periods and a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low of 12C
    • Friday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 40 per cent chance of showers, high of 22C. At night, cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 11C 

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    • Quebec school support staff threaten to walk off the job

      School support workers in Quebec are threatening to go on strike in a matter of weeks, as more than half say they can't afford to pay for the basics of living. From 2020 to 2021, the average salary of a school support staff employee was $24,284 a year, says Andrea Di Tomaso, a spokesperson with the Fédération des employées et employés de services publics (FEESP-CSN).

    • CHUM brings back mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise

      Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the University of Montreal Hospital (CHUM) is bringing back its mask mandate starting Monday. The rule applies to anyone entering a patient’s room or care area—including visitors, staff and physicians, a CHUM spokesperson confirmed in a statement to CTV News on Saturday.

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News