First hit, last to recover: tourism sector begs Ottawa to ease border testing rules

The Coalition of the Hardest Hit Businesses (CHHC) is worried their operators are losing their “booking window” to recover this summer and would like the federal government to ease border COVID-19 testing rules.

“International arrivals are still down 87 per cent,” says Beth Potter, president and CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of Canada and co-chair of the Coalition of Hardest Hit Businesses.

“The Coalition is calling on the Government of Canada to maintain and extend the THRP support program, announce a clear plan to remove barriers at the border, and dedicate resources to a national labour strategy to build the sector back.”

The Tourism and Recovery Hospitality Program, which offers wage and rent support, is set to expire on March 12, 2022.

“The government has helped the sector survive this far; it just needs a little more help to get back on its feet,”says Susie Grynol, president and CEO of the Hotel Association of Canada and co-chair of the Coalition of Hardest Hit Businesses writes in a news release.

“Omicron has set our businesses back with significant cancellations over the winter and spring, and we are quickly losing our booking window for the summer,” says Grynol.

