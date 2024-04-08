WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Firearms seized at Windsor-Detroit border crossings

    Canada Border Services Agency officers seized three undeclared firearms at Windsor-Detroit border crossings. (Source: CBSA) Canada Border Services Agency officers seized three undeclared firearms at Windsor-Detroit border crossings. (Source: CBSA)
    Canada Border Services Agency officers seized three undeclared firearms and issued $4,150 in fines at Windsor-Detroit border crossings.

    One undeclared firearm was seized and a penalty of $1,000 was issued on March 28 at the Ambassador Bridge.

    One undeclared firearm, one over-capacity magazine and a small quantity of cannabis were seized on March 30 at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel. A fine of $1,150 was applied.

    One undeclared firearm, a prohibited knife and a small quantity of cannabis were seized

    on March 31 at the Ambassador Bridge. A penalty of $2,000 was issued.

    The CBSA is reminding travelers to declare all firearms and weapons.

    With files from AM800 News.

