Firearms seized at Windsor-Detroit border crossings

Canada Border Services Agency officers seized three undeclared firearms and issued $4,150 in fines at Windsor-Detroit border crossings.

One undeclared firearm was seized and a penalty of $1,000 was issued on March 28 at the Ambassador Bridge.

One undeclared firearm, one over-capacity magazine and a small quantity of cannabis were seized on March 30 at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel. A fine of $1,150 was applied.

One undeclared firearm, a prohibited knife and a small quantity of cannabis were seized

on March 31 at the Ambassador Bridge. A penalty of $2,000 was issued.

The CBSA is reminding travelers to declare all firearms and weapons.

With files from AM800 News.